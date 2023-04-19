(Red Oak) -- Three juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Tuesday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says Red Oak Fire and Rescue and officers were dispatched to the intersection of North 2nd Street and East Valley Street shortly before 4:45 p.m. Upon investigation, authorities say a blue 1996 Chevy Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Michael Eugene Squires was traveling southbound on North 2nd Street when it broadsided a black 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by 63-year-old Melissa Vanscyoc, which was eastbound on East Valley.
Police say two juvenile passengers in the Mitsubishi were taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries while a third was flown by Air Evac to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries.
Additionally, authorities say Squires was cited for failure to yield and failure to provide proof of financial liability in an accident.