(Hamburg) -- Following a COVID-19 related interruption, a major project is on the fast track in the Hamburg School District.
About a hundred students, combined with scores of volunteers, have worked together on a housing project in a lot across from Marnie Simons Elementary School. School officials proposed the project to assist local families, and shore up some of the housing stock lost by the floods of 2019. Some of those students, along with a representative of a volunteer group from out of state, updated the project on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
Gabe Richardson is a 7th grader at Hamburg Middle School. Richardson says work began last spring after a fundraising goal was met, and resumed in the fall following the state-mandated school shutdown in March.
"We got $32,000 to start the house," said Richardson. "Then, about a month ago, we poured the foundation and the garage. After that, we started building the walls and the frame walls. Now, the whole outside's complete. Now we just have to get the inspection. After the inspection passes, we'll start on the inside."
Richardson says stopping the project due to the coronavirus pandemic was frustrating.
"It put a big crimp," he said, "because we were planning to pour the foundation a week after that. The quarantine put us down, so we had to wait until we got back into the next school year, because we quarantined the rest of the year."
Students involved in the project are part of Hamburg's Career Academy programming. Seventh grader Tessa Schoville says most of the student effort takes place during "maker space" time on Fridays.
"Every Friday, we would go and work on the walls, or maker space," said Schoville. "We built the walls in construction. We learned how to, like, get perfect measurements, make sure we got everything correct, just so we could get the walls built for the house."
Numerous adults have assisted students in completing the project--including those from an Illinois-based Christian volunteer organization. Brad Hunt is a member of One Family One Purpose, which first arrived in Hamburg November 12th. Hunt says the organization built its first house in Joplin, Missouri in 2011, following that community's devastating tornado. Since then, the group has completed other projects in surrounding states.
"We just let God lead us," said Hunt, "get leads from different places in our bordering states of Illinois where there's been a natural disaster--maybe from a church, or a family that has a real need. We go and we interview, and God just seems to lead us to the right people. It's been a great experience in the last decade, I guess, that we've been doing this."
Hunt says volunteers of all ages assist the group on housing projects.
"We usually have over a hundred different individuals that help on the project," said Hunt, "in all skill levels, from people that know nothing, like people in high school and grade school that come and help, to professional electricians and plumbers, etcetera. We're teaching everyone else as we go."
Hunt says finding enough volunteers to travel to Hamburg was a challenge because of COVID, and the ones making the trip have stayed in separate locations in and around the Hamburg area to ensure social distancing.
Weather permitting, the house will be finished by December 12th, with keys handed over to the family selected to receive the house around Christmas. You can hear the entire interview with Brad Hunt of One Family One Purpose, and some of the Hamburg students involved in the project on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.