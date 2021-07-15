(Malvern) -- Planning is underway for a campaign to pass a major bond issue in the East Mills School District.
By unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the East Mills School Board officially set a special election for September 14th on a $22 million bond issue. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to expand and renovate the existing junior-senior high school in Malvern into an pre-K-12 facility, designed to house the district's entire student body in one location. East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News up to 240 signatures were collected to place the referendum on the ballot--far exceeding the required 170 signatures. Now, Hood says residents are needed to serve on a committee to mount a bond issue campaign.
"Our next meeting is next Wednesday, the 21st at 6:30 p.m. at the Malvern Community Building," said Hood. "Anyone who would like to be a part of that, please come and visit with us. We'll move our meetings around to different places around the district."
Like all bond issues, the referendum needs a 60% supermajority in order to pass. Hood was asked how supporters will meet that challenge.
"I think the biggest thing is being transparent with people," said Hood. "The other biggest thing is that if you're a Malvern or old Nishna Valley person, it's time to be East Mills. We are East Mills. We are the Wolverines, and it's time to be the focus of that."
Secondly, Hood says the campaign will stress the need for improved facilities in the district.
"Why not us? Why not our kids?" asked Hood. "If you look around, every district that touches us has updated facilities, except us. So, it's time for us to have updated facilities for our kids. So, those are the conversations we're going to have."
Hood says he and campaign committee members will be available to speak at local events about the bond issue. Members are also sought for a focus group to seek a viable option for the Hastings building's future.