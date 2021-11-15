(Hastings) -- Five people have been named to a subcommittee involved in the planning for a future CTE facility in Hastings.
Members of an East Mills CTE steering committee recently held the latest meeting on the future conversion of the Hastings elementary building into the Regional Center for Career Technical Education in Southwest Iowa. At that meeting, members were named to a leadership subcommittee charged with sorting out the many details necessary to create the new center. Named to the subcommittee were Michelle Franks of Hastings, executive director of the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, Karl Bormann of Red Oak, president of Houghton State Bank, Kattie Lewis of Emerson, a CTE adjunct instructor with Southwestern Community College, Mark Stearns of Emerson, a retired military veteran and East Mills School Board member, and Lindsey Sayers of Malvern, lead teacher at East Mills Junior/Senior High School.
In a news release, East Mills School Board President Jan Zanders says creating the leadership subcommittee is "a critical step in organizing the new CTE center." Zanders recently told KMA News one of the group's objectives is to form partnerships with area businesses and school districts for the facility's future programming.
"We definitely will have partnerships with local school districts," she said. "They are very excited. We've had a lot of feedback from local school students and their students, wanting to know how soon they can be a part of this exciting venture. We will also look in and research other existing CTE centers around the state, and get feedback, and look at how their structure came together."
Among other things, the subcommittee will oversee immediate needs, such as organization, ownership, structure, partnerships and other aspects of the project. Planning for the future center began after East Mills voters in September approved a $22 million bond issue for renovating the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 complex.