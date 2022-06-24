(Red Oak) -- Efforts are underway in Red Oak to compile community input and housing needs.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council received an update from Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius on the Community Heart and Soul and Housing Readiness Assessment programs. Silvius tells KMA News that committees have been selected for both programs. She says the housing assessment -- through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa State University -- will involve members from all parts of the community in identifying housing needs.
"They're going to be hand-held with the facilitator from Iowa State University, and they will be basically assessing our housing stock," said Silvius. "The types of housing that we have, what type of housing is selling the fastest -- they're going to identify where the needs are."
Additionally, Silvius says the committee will also look at housing affordability. After a 2-to-4 month period, she says a report will be presented to the council and suggested action items.
"They may come back and say 'we need to focus on rehabilitation of housing, and they we may need to focus on development of new housing and new community development projects," said Silvius. "Then the council will look at 'what are those topics, and how can we pursue those in a strategic way.'"
An eight-member committee has also been selected for the 18-to-24 month heart and soul program -- which will be assisted by Michelle Wodtke Franks. Silvius says the goal is to gather as much input from residents as possible on what's important to them.
"From those conversations we will start to identify core topics that will probably eventually become sub-committees," said Silvius. "From those, they will develop into probably projects and they could go so far as to create additional commissions, boards, or ad hoc committees under the city."
The project also includes a $10,000 grant for community events and other associated costs, with a $10,000 local match. Silvius says the community is less than $200 away from its fundraising goal, and the Red Oak Heritage Foundation has become a financial partner for the project.
Silvius says both projects tie into another goal -- developing a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The council has met with SWIPCO representatives, who have put forward a $20,000 proposal to develop the plan and strategy.
"For specific projects under categories such as infrastructure, broadband, housing, and new developments for commercial and industrial," said Silvius. "It'll encompass all of that and it will look at where do want to grow the community and which direction are we growing."
Currently, the city's plan is nearly 20 years old. Silvius says most economic development officials recommend updating the plan every 5-to-10 years.
Full Committees
Housing Readiness Assessment
--Andrew Nostvick (Rental/Renter), Marty Barnett (Realtor), Jeff Soe (Builder/Contractor), Anthony DiMasi, Joe Nenneman (Builder/Contractor), Daric O'Neal (Architect), Ashley Starmer (Banking/Finance), Jamie Werges (Hospital), Ben Lundgren (Chamber), Connie Mellott (Bank), Carrie Shalters (YMCA), Joey Norris (MCDC), and Councilman Tim Fridolph with Councilwoman Jeanice Lester as an alternate.
Heart and Soul
--Cynthia Bangston, Robina Courtney, Ashley Soats, James Norris, Evon Carlson, Karen Blue, Tracy Vannausdle, and Councilman Fridolph