(Shenandoah) -- Community 1st Credit Union officials and several Shenandoah representatives celebrated the financial institution's highly-anticipated new facility.
At a special groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, representatives from the city of Shenandoah, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and various businesses looked over the blank slate at 603 South Fremont Street along U.S. Highway 59 that will soon house a new 4,000-square-foot financial building. Greg Hanshaw is Community 1st Credit Union's President and CEO. Hanshaw tells KMA News the Ottumwa-based credit union says Shenandoah fit the bill for their expansion into southwest Iowa for several reasons.
"Shenandoah rose to the top pretty quickly when we started looking for a lot of reasons," said Hanshaw. "One of which is there weren't any credit unions other than the credit union that merged with us which was a very small business here in town and didn't have an open membership. So, Community 1st coming into town means that we can open up credit union membership to everyone."
Hanshaw says the credit union hopes to bring its unique approach to assisting the agriculture industry, which has received in other southern Iowa locations, to Page County.
"We provide some unique products and services to farmers and to ag businesses," said Hanshaw. "We love to create partnerships with ag businesses in the community, and help farmers buy their equipment and things of that nature. So, we will provide literally anything and everything somebody who runs a small farm or a large farm needs from a financial perspective."
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen tells KMA News the city is excited to see a new large business coming to town and is pleased with the current pace of development.
"Really it's gone faster than people think, you know the process of getting the building down, and now here we are at the groundbreaking and we're talking about a ribbon-cutting shortly after the first of the year," said McQueen. "It's just overly exciting that we're putting a building out here on (Highway) 59 that we can all be proud of that's just going to be a showcase out here in my opinion."
While saying it is tough to see the old skating rink demolished, McQueen says it's comforting to know the location has found a new purpose moving forward.
"I have memories growing up with the skating rink being open and sadly time goes on, and it's one of those things," said McQueen. "Chances are it was not going to re-open and the property would have sat for a little while. So, I think everything fell into place perfectly--they were able to sell, Community 1st wanted to make a major investment in Shenandoah, and here was the location."
Hanshaw says the facility will offer the amenities of a modern-day credit-union facility, including multiple drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and interior space for various lenders. Construction is expected to begin as soon as possible and be completed by as early as late 2022 or early 2023.