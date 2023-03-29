(Shenandoah) -- After 10 months of construction, Shenandoah's latest financial institution is now open for business.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Community 1st Credit Union's new location at 603 South Fremont Street Wednesday morning. Greg Hanshaw is president and CEO of the Ottumwa-based credit union. Hanshaw tells KMA News his company is excited to open the 4,000-square foot facility.
"This is the culmination of literally about three years of work," said Hanshaw, "beginning with some conversations about two-and-a-half, three years ago, and then all sort of coordinating and planning, and finding a site to build on. We believe we got the absolute best spot in the community."
Community 1st purchased the former Skateland property on U.S. Highway 59 to build the state-of-the-art facility. Among other amenities, the location offers multiple drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and interior space for various lenders. Hanshaw says the land offered the credit union the perfect location to build a modern facility.
"When we come to a new community like Shenandoah," he said, "that's what we looked for--are there opportunities to locate ourselves in a spot that will really work well? Early on, we determined, oh, yeah, there's a great spot--let's see if there's any chance at all for us to purchase that. And, it all worked out."
Hanshaw credited the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and city officials for their assistance in establishing the new facility. Citing Iowa Department of Transportation statistics, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell called the Community 1st building "the most viewed construction project in the history of the town."
"There's 8,000 cars that go by this location every day," said Connell. "So, you figure over a 200-day construction (period), that's 1.6 million vehicles that passed and viewed this while this building was being built. So, we do have tourism in Shenandoah--it just may be different than everybody else's tourism."
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held last May. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen lauded the speed at which construction was completed.
"Here we were in May breaking ground," said McQueen. "Here was are 10 months later, in March, in the building. Outstanding. If anybody can build that fast, I want them all here."
Previously, Community 1st operated out of the former HomeTown Credit Union location at 301 Maple Street following the merger between the two financial companies.