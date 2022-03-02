(Shenandoah) -- Officials with an Iowa-based financial institution plan to build a new Shenandoah branch at the site of a former roller skating rink.
Community 1st Credit Union announces plans for a new facility at 603 South Fremont Street, the current location of the former Skateland facility. Officials say the 3,800 square-foot facility will include multiple drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and state-of-the-art features. Plans call for opening the branch by the end of the year. The announcement comes as HomeTown Credit Union is set to merge with C1st on Monday. Founded in 1978, HomeTown Credit Union was originally established as Eaton Employees Credit Union to offer products and services to their employees. As it grew, the institution changed its name and served other businesses, including Lloyd, Incorporated, Earl May, Nishna Productions, Incorporated, Manildra, Green Plains and the city of Shenandoah. Currently located at 301 Maple Street, HomeTown CU has more than 800 members and nearly $3 million in assets. Branch operations will remain at that location until the new branch is open.
Headquartered in Ottumwa, Community 1st Credit Union has been serving members for more than 85 years. Officials say the combined organization will have more than 85,000 members, with nearly $1 billion in assets.