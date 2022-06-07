(Council Bluffs) -- After a successful 2021 grant cycle, a Council Bluffs-based non-profit has announced record-breaking grant numbers for 2022.
In a press release Monday, the Community Foundation for Western Iowa announced $68,870 in grant money through the foundation's community impact grants -- a 15% increase from 2021. This year, the foundation awarded 40 grants after being reviewed by the Community Impact Grants committee. Donna Dostal is President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. Dostal tells KMA News the impact grants can go towards various projects through tax-exempt, non-profit organizations.
"These are organizations across Pottawattamie County that are really doing the things that make our community strong," said Dostal. "All the way from direct assistance to individuals for hardship and helping folks raise themselves out of poverty through our non-profit partners to educational and historical opportunities -- preserving the history of our county. And, even all the way to the arts."
The foundation received over 60 applications this year, totaling over $220,000 in requests for projects costing a combined $1.9 million. Dostal says the amount of requests and funding exemplifies the need for the programming and the philanthropic spirit of other non-profit organizations in the county.
"All the way from the Carson Rodeo which is a long-standing, wonderful draw for Pottawattamie County to the Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment and the Dodge House," said Dostal. "All of those organizations really work to make our community strong."
Dostal says the impact grants are just a "drop in the bucket" for what the other organizations are committing to their respective projects.
Two projects from this grant cycle stuck out to Dostal, one of which is a grassroots application from Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa Troop 40341 for $500 to place American Girl Dolls at the Council Bluffs Library. Dostal says the project would allow the dolls to be checked out for multiple days at a time.
"A lot of times girls go into the library and they may not be at an economic level where they can afford to purchase a doll like that," said Dostal. "So this gives them an opportunity to go play with one and experience that, so its really a grassroots effort for the Girl Scouts to come forward and ask for that."
Additionally, Dostal says a $5,000 grant to Saving Grace Perishable Food Service out of Omaha will assist in providing an essential service of food distribution.
"At the places like the Ameristar Casino, or the Holiday Inn Convention Center, or even the Mid-American Center, when those places have events and have food that's left over that has not been out into the public, they will take that food that day and distribute it to non-profits across our region," said Dostal. "So that it can get in the hands of folks that need to have it right away."
A complete list of the 2022 Community Impact Grants recipients is available with the foundation's press release below: