(Essex) -- Essex school officials will turn to the community before renovating the district's East Gym.
More discussion on the proposed project took place at Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting. Currently, the board is reviewing five different plans developed by architect Jerry Purdy to convert the facility into a possible community center, with the most expensive being $1.2 million. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the next step is to seek community input on any future project.
"Our next steps, we're going to be meeting with the city, and meeting with our community group, and having discussions about exactly what we want, how we can partner with that, and approve a plan," said Wells. "We hope within in the next 12 months to have that process done, and hopefully get going with the project."
While saying the board has a plan it likes, Wells says it wants the district's patrons to have a say in it.
"It really depends on the front entrance," he said, " and the community center reception area, and how big that piece needs to be for our community, and also a discussion on lockers, locker rooms, showers, those kind of conversations. If those pieces are taken out, it really changes the plan. So, we want our community to come in with an open mind, and form their own opinion of which plan is best. Hopefully, we'll have a consensus on that, and we can get rolling with it."
Wells says the building's renovation is an important component of the district's five-year strategic plan approved earlier this year.
"We're blessed with a great facility over there," said the superintendent. "We use it currently for practices, but it could be use for a lot more--particularly for community use. A fitness center, reception area, game room--a lot of different options available. So, it's very important to us that we have a good community building, and the community will use that facility, and keep them in town. enjoying fitness."
Of a more immediate concern is addressing roofing exhaust issues in the high school gym. The board approved the bid of Camblin Mechanical out of Atlantic for installation of vents in the gym to alleviate heat problems in the late summer-early fall months. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.