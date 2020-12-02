(Martensdale) -- The Martensdale community is rallying around one of their own to prove that #FamilyNeverFightsAlone.
Brooks Trom is a senior at Martensdale-St. Mary's High School who, according to his Twitter, plays football, baseball, and basketball. He was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia, but his community is ensuring he remains #TromStrong with their unwavering support.
“We were getting ready for our open gyms and he was feeling sick,” head basketball coach Joe Franey said. “He went and got checked out for mono and had mono but then they went back and found more and found he was diagnosed with leukemia.”
Now Martensdale-St Mary’s high school is rallying around a classmate and teammate and a community is rallying around someone they care for.
“We have a pink out association at the school and we help people with any type of cancer. Right away when one of our basketball players got diagnosed with this we took off with it,” Franey said. “We had some fundraisers and did some things for Brooks to show our support.”
There is a GoFundMe page set up for Brooks: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tromstrong
The booster link is available as well to help: https://mstm.revtrak.net/Athletic-Boosters/#/list
“He’s a great kid and plays all the sports and is involved in everything. That comes from his family, his parents are very supportive of everything and show up with a helping hand and that has come back to them because our community is in full support of them,” Franey said. “Brooks is a special kid, he’s got a great attitude, is fun to be around and we miss him in practice because he always makes us laugh no matter what he’s doing.”
To hear the full interview with Joe Franey click below.