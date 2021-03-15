(Red Oak) – Red Oak officials are adamant that the city’s new outdoor pool will open Memorial Day weekend.
That’s despite a situation City Administrator Brad Wright calls “concerning.” Wright updated the Red Oak City Council Monday evening on a problem with a leaking pipe between the aquatic center’s main drain and a sump pit. Currently, the leak prevents the pool from holding water. Wright says the problem was discovered as it was being winterized last fall. Plans call for the project’s general contractor to televise the problem Tuesday in an attempt to fix it.
“This is all on the contractor, as far as costs,” said Wright. “It’s just a hundred percent on them. They know that, and there’s no dispute over that. It’s not a city financial issue. But it is going to be concerning to watch if they have to begin to excavate to dig to fix this, which is likely going to happen.”
While expressing hope that the problem will be easy to fix, Wright adds it’s likely excavation will be necessary around the pool’s deep end, near the diving board.
“The main drain is 14 feet deep,” he said. “It is all filled with gravel. It is going to be an operation for them to dig and expose that line, if that’s what they have to do, which is probably going to happen. We’re not looking forward to seeing them having to cut into the new deck and do that, but that is likely what will have to happen.”
Plans originally called for opening the $2.5 million facility last Memorial Day weekend. But construction wasn’t completed until late summer because of delays associated with COVID-19. Despite this latest problem, Wright stressed there will be no delay in the pool’s opening this year.
“They know very clearly that is my intent to still be able to open come Memorial Day,” said Wright. “It’s going to take some time. If they have to start on this, they know we expect them to get on it, get after it, get it done, and be in a position to open on time.”
In other business, the council approved the sale of property at 101 West Market Street to Andy Jones for $2,100. Wright says Jones agrees to clear the lot and demolish a garage located at that location. The council also approved the bid of the Green Tree Company of Red Oak for demolition of properties at 104 and 106 East Corning Street. Green Tree’s bid of $14,500 was the lowest of five bids for the projects. And, the council approved the city’s fiscal 2022 budget after no one spoke at a public hearing.