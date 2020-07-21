(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are urging the public to follow recommended quarantine measures when they are exposed to COVID-19.
Concerns over the enforcement methods for quarantined individuals were raised at this week's Board of Supervisors meeting. Jane Stimson told the board that one suggestion brought up at this week's Board of Health meeting involved citing individuals who violate quarantine, which is allowed under Iowa law.
"There was concern about confirmed cases not quarantining," said Stimson. "People would see them out after they had been quarantined. One of the solutions brought up -- and I wish it was a joke, but it didn't come across as a joke -- one of the solutions was 'maybe, we could start charging them with a misdemeanor and a fine.'"
While issuing citations was only a suggestion and was not acted on by the board, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he supports whatever decision the Board of Health makes.
"The Board of Public Health has the opportunity to make that decision and they are very qualified," said Morris. "They have doctors, they have nurses and they are the medical community that can make that decision better than me. I just think it's a crime that people who test positive blatantly infect other people or do it with disregard."
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says no matter how severe a case of COVID-19 is, quarantine measures are in place to limit exposure and stop the spread of the virus.
"A case is a case is a case is a case," said Erdman. "It doesn't if you are hospitalized or if you are just ill. They are positive. They are infectious. It is their duty to make sure that they do what they are supposed to do to prevent further spread. This isn't just an influenza that we're dealing. We're learning new things about this every day."
Kaitlynn Holmes says she feels issuing citations and fines would be going too far for those who break quarantine.
"My concern is that we're at the point where we're willing to charge with a crime -- and it was pointed out that if the fine was not fined, the person would be jailed," said Holmes. "When we're at the point where we're talking about those levels for these things. I am 100% about people staying home if they are sick, 100%. But it really concerns me when we're to the point where we're going to legislate that. Because are we going to do this with flu tests? Are we going to do this with strep throat tests? Are we going to do this with the common cold?"
County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says Iowa Code does allow a misdemeanor citation for those who break an ordered isolation order. He says if the Board of Health opts for more aggressive measures, he and County Attorney Carl Sonksen would look at each case individually.
"It would be on a case-to-case basis," said Palmer. "It would not be a general thing. If they are complying and doing what they are asked to do to stop the spread of this, then there would be nothing they would have to worry about. It's like protestors that go and protest and do it peacefully, but then you get the other ones that commit criminal acts while they are supposedly protesting."
Following seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Page County has now had 31 total positive cases, with 21 recovered.