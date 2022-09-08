(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding concerns on the ongoing resurfacing project on O Avenue.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard continued concerns from Page County resident Tom Wagoner regarding the quality of work on multiple stages of the project. The nearly 11-mile project extends south from the Page-Montgomery County line to just north of Highway 2. Wagoner says the concerns stem from as early as May when he raised concerns to County Engineer J.D. King about the width of equipment used by the subcontractors for the cold-in-place recycling, or CIPR, process.
"That brings in some of that material on the shoulder which has a high percentage of 'fine aggregate,' and that 'fine aggregate' takes some of the bituminous material to coat," said Wagoner. "Also with the wider equipment, the milling was done approximately 12 inches over the center line and when you do that, you have to place that material back. So, now your crown is not in the center as the plan shows."
Additionally, Wagoner says areas of the CIPR work were too rich in bituminous material, or binder, which has presented issues with the two layers of asphalt that were later paved over the top, and critiqued what he says is a "lack of urgency" from the county.
"Heat does make bituminous material rise -- it's evident out there -- and there's over 20 areas where that is bleeding through," Wagoner explained. "I have repeatedly questioned Mr. King about that with no answers. I have repeatedly asked 'are you going to core those rich or bleeding areas where the bituminous material is rising through the surface.'"
Discussions also continued on the "end of project" section near the county line, which per the plan, included a 300-foot transition for the top lift of asphalt to where it meets the concrete on the county line. Wagoner says a severe dip has been created due to what he says were inconsistencies in the string line -- which is used to guide pavers in providing flat surfaces or smooth transitions.
"The string line, which is a Dupont monofilament -- not cheap stuff and stretched very tightly, -- loses contact with the surface and it starts to go a little under an inch (below), and then immediately over an inch, over three inches, and up to seven inches," said Wagoner. "In my opinion, that is pathetic. And it is pathetic that is has been allowed to go for this long."
He adds the plan stated there was no sunken or broken concrete in the northern portions of the road, which Wagoner says goes against the claim there was a dip there before the project.
Wagoner also doubled down on his critique of a proposed "scab patch" job, mainly since the patch would go into Montgomery County.
"Are you guys going to sign off on something with Montgomery County?" Wagoner questioned. "If you do that, you're going to have to put a lot of rock in that intersection, you're going to have to do shoulder rock -- you just opened Pandora's box if you think that you're going to do some kind of 'quick cover-up,' and extend into Montgomery County."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes agreed with Wagoner that, at minimum, the "end of project" section needed to be redone per the plan. However, the board took no formal action on the topic, and King was not present for the discussion.