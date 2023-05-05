(Clarinda) -- Some Page County officials aired concerns over legal discussions held between other county representatives earlier this year and a subsequent billing to the county.
During its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed concerns raised over a roughly $1,000 bill recently received from a law firm. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says she had put the item on the agenda after receiving the bill from Lamson, Dugan, and Murray LLP regarding multiple days of discussions with County Engineer J.D. King and Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes. However, after speaking with County Attorney Carl Sonksen, Wellhausen says the county did not have a signed formal engagement letter with the law firm to seek legal counsel on county matters.
"The bill details out some discussion with the engineer regarding zoning issues," she said. "And then as well with you, Jacob, regarding the case, and telephone conferences with you at different times and then the engineer regarding wind mills and district court issues."
During its January 17 meeting, the county approved retaining outside legal counsel regarding its wind energy conversion systems ordinance. While the discussions under scrutiny were after that date, Wellhausen emphasized there had been no mention of engaging with the specific firm or subsequent closed-session discussions.
Supervisor Judy Clark says she is concerned about the legal discussions since there were no closed sessions with the entire board or mentions of the talks at a board meeting -- outside of the motion to "retain legal counsel."
"Nothing has ever been mentioned here in the board room about you having talked to the attorney, or talked to the attorney with the engineer, and this looks like it was done prior to the letter being sent to Invenergy about not approving the project," said Clark. "I guess I have some concerns about it."
However, Holmes says the discussions came at the advice and oversight of Sonksen primarily to assist King with his role in the permit application process. Holmes added that he played little part in the talks.
"This was to have the county have some legal representation because we don't have insurance to answer legal questions on some of these concerns," said Holmes. "That's the whole point to this, and it was the wisdom of operating with legal guidance in this situation."
Holmes added that he does have an email chain with Sonksen where he asked the county attorney to complete an engagement letter; however, it had yet to be sent to Wellhausen, which they could finalize next week. He also encouraged Clark to speak further with Sonksen to clarify the intent of the discussions.
While acknowledging that one conversation listed in the bill did include Sonksen, Clark added the majority were with just King and Holmes. The board plans to revisit the engagement letter at its regular meeting next week.