(Shenandoah) -- At least one Shenandoah resident is asking for more clarity on how the city council picks the winning bid when selling city-owned property.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council held a public hearing and approved the sale of 1202 South Center Street to Frank and Kathy Hammons for $2,501. During the public hearing, Jesse Van Essen -- who submitted a bid for the property -- raised concerns with how the council decided on the winning bid for the property at its last meeting two weeks ago.
"We had received some information about how the bids would be considered that was different than how they were considered last meeting," said Van Essen. "We feel like we weren't necessarily led in the correct way towards how the bid was going to handled. I'm not contesting who got it. I'm fine with the outcome of what the council decided, just in the future it would be nice to have some clarity on how bids will be handled."
Van Essen said he felt the council only looked at price and didn't consider all of the elements in the bid.
"There was hardly any conversation around anything other than price," said Van Essen. "We were led to believe that more things than price would have been considered. The motion that happened last week was 'we'll take the highest bidder.' This week, we didn't do that and I'm just asking for consistency."
Councilwoman Toni Graham, who made the motion for the property two weeks ago, said that she did consider the quality of work before making her motion. Van Essen asked the council to have a standard for accepting bids that is available for the public.
"All we're asking for is knowing what the consistency would be to have a conversation if there is multiple bids, so that as a public citizen, I understand the thought process behind it and I can better understand why you didn't choose my bid," said Van Essen.
City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says any city-owned property put up for sale contains the language that the council will take the highest acceptable bid, which allows them discretion in choosing a winner. He says the language is intentional.
"The trouble that we want to stay away from is if we have somebody who is a terrible property manager or a terrible rehabber and the council says they don't want to sell to that person, and that person says if it's just because I didn't do good work, I'm going to sue you," said Sorensen.
Councilwoman Cindy Arman asked for a discussion item to be placed on a future agenda so the council could set a protocol for accepting bids.
"It is nice that the responsible bidders have shown up to these meetings," said Arman. "It does help when you speak and get up, so maybe in the future we need to require that they do address the council in regards to their attention in person."
In other property-related items, the council approved an extension on a rehab contract for Rory O'Hearn for a property at 1002 8th Avenue until December 8th. The council also set a public hearing for the sale of 604 and 606 South Center Street for its next meeting on September 8th at 6 p.m.