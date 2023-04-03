(Shenandoah) -- Construction of a new senior apartment complex in Shenandoah took a gigantic step forward Monday.
Activities resumed at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue, the site of the Shenandoah Senior Villas Apartment Complex--a proposed 40-unit structure for individuals age 55 and up. Crews from Koester Construction of Grimes poured 200 yards of concrete on the site's pad. Paul Laughlin is the company's construction superintendent. Laughlin tells KMA News bad weather delayed this major milestone in the project's construction by about a month.
"After that 8 inches of snow, and an inch-and-a-half of rain," said Laughlin, "it hurt us. The site was just too muddy to do anything with it. It cost some extra money to add some extra rock down. We just tried to push forward. So, today's the day."
Laughlin says drier conditions the past two weeks paved the way for the concrete pour. Once this step is completed, Laughlin hopes for a quicker pace at the construction site.
"After we get this pad down," he said, "the mason will come on site later on this week, and start building the elevator shaft, and then the framers can start the following week. We expect the first floor framing to be done in a month or so, then we'll just keep on going vertical."
As a rural Imogene resident, Laughlin is glad to be involved in a local project.
"I'm exciting to do a project in my home community," said Laughlin. "It's an honor. I'm thankful for Koester Construction to give me this opportunity. I just take pride in it."
Construction began back in December following the demolition of the former gas station at that location. Weather permitting, Laughlin says the project will be finished in March, 2024.