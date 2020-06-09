(Clarinda) — Progress is reported on a major bridge project in Page County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from County Engineer J.D. King regarding numerous bridge and culvert projects in the county. King says crews are finishing the final pour of concrete on the new A Avenue bridge over the East Nishnabotna River on 370th Street north of Shenandoah.
"They still have wings on the south end and the paving block on the north end," said King. "That will be the last of the concrete. What remains is dirt work on the approaches and there's a cross-road pipe on the north side of the bridge."
Last fall, the supervisors awarded the construction contract to Godbersen-Smith Construction Company, with a bid of more than $1.7 million. A Avenue has remained closed from the Rapp Park Recreation Area to 170th Street for the duration. Once the concrete work is complete, King says he should have a better idea of a timeline for completion of the project — which is expected this summer.
"When the dirt crew comes in -- and they should be in later this week I would anticipate -- when they do get in, then I'll have a better idea of the schedule for reopening," said King.
Progress is also reported on a twin culvert project north of Northboro. The supervisors approved the $375,000 contract with Gus Construction Co., Inc. or Casey in April. King says crews are finishing up concrete work.
"One concrete pour will remain," said King. "I don't know how many sets of forms they have, whether they can starting forming on the remaining barrel sections without waiting to drop the forms on the barrel sections they have now. It takes internal support and there's a cure time specification to that."
Additionally, the supervisors approved and signed title sheets for an Emergency Watershed Protection project in the county. King says he was recently able to acquire right of way for work on two EWP projects.
"Both of those projects have absentee landowners," said King. "We were able to communicate and get that needed right of way."
King anticipates bidletting for at least one of the EWP projects to take place on July 2nd.