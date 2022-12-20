(Valley) -- If the forecasts are correct, KMAland is getting a white Christmas--and then some.
National Weather Service officials are bracing for a major winter event beginning Wednesday and lasting well into Christmas Eve Day. A winter storm watch remains for most of southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Wind chill warnings are also in place for the region Wednesday into Saturday. While the exact snowfall amounts have yet to be determined, National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Fajman says activities are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.
"Right now, the forecast is calling for about five inches of snow for that area, too." said Fajman. "With this type of situation, we could maybe see some snow first in front of the cold front. And then, behind it, we are going to get these very strong winds. We will have winds come up very early Thursday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph possible."
Even with lesser amounts of snow, Fajman says high winds will still cause blowing snow. He says confidence is high for strong, gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills.
"We're going to have a prolonged event with this cold," he said. "We're going to be looking at overnight lows Thursday morning of around -7 in southwest Iowa. But, when you combine that with the wind, that's going to be wind chills of around -35 or so. The next morning, lows of around -13. Winds will be a little bit weaker on Friday, not quite like Thursday's, but still we're going to be looking at wind chills of around -40."
Though the snow is expected to subside Thursday night, Fajman says deplorable conditions are still expected well into Christmas weekend.
"We could see some blowing snow continue into Friday, because those winds will still be pretty strong," said Fajman. "We're looking at around 40 mph winds on Friday. So, snowfall will end on Thursday, but this is going to be a light, fluffy snow that's going to be easy to blow. So, we could be looking at ground blizzard type conditions on Friday, and then the cold is going to continue into Saturday."
In fact, Fajman says warmer temperatures are expected on Christmas Day. He says Thursday will be the worst day to travel--with blowing snow causing poor road conditions and visibilities. Residents are advised to monitor the latest weather and road conditions into the weekend.