(Shenandoah) -- Three candidates for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat discussed the very hot local issue of wind turbines Sunday night.
During the live candidates' forum on KMA, the candidates were asked what they felt the federal government's role should be in regulating and/or supporting wind energy development in Iowa. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, the Democratic incumbent seeking a second term in the U.S. House, says she's very proud to have been involved in developing wind energy production in the state.
"Right now, just shy of 40% of our energy is created through wind," said Axne. "We've got a huge opportunity to expand on that, and make sure we develop battery storage so that we store some of that energy, develop smart grids, so that we can expand it, and sell it out across our region. Let's make sure that we benefit economically, not just supply energy for ourselves, but grow it for our future."
While saying wind energy development should continue in Iowa, Axne says local residents should have a voice on the issue.
"It's something that works well for our rural communities, as well as our farmers who want to use their land that way," she said. "We certainly need to be working with local communities to make sure that there are no negative impacts. We definitely need their voices, and I think there's opportunity to make that happen. It's bringing the right people to the table, and that includes those who are impacted by it."
Former Iowa Congressman David Young, the Republican challenger looking to win his way back to Congress, says decisions on turbine placement should be made locally.
"When it comes to the placement of wind turbines," said Young, "and how many should be in each county, and where they should be, I don't want somebody from New York or California voting on the number of places in Iowa--in Page County, Adair County or Madison County--as to where those turbines are placed. That is such a local issue, and I believe in local control."
Young adds a level playing field is needed for providing incentives for developing new energy sources and technologies.
"It's pretty incredible what the federal government has done in partnership with the taxpayers and private sectors," he said, "to get these new technologies out there--whether it be solar, or wind, or geothermal--and who knows what's next."
Libertarian candidate Bryan Jack Holder has watched turbines pop up along the I-80 corridor in western Iowa. While calling turbines "an interesting phenomenon," Holder expresses concerns about the safety risks involved.
"One of my friends, he bought his dream acreage in Adair County," said Holder, "and his neighbor decided to allow MidAmerican Energy to put up a wind turbine. It basically ruined his acreage, just for the fact that they were placing this device so close to his house. There's also other effects--psychological effects--from the strobe effect of the turbine going around, and the constant worrying and everything."
Holder also believes malfunctioning turbines create a mess. A video of Sunday night's forum is available here: