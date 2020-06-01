(KMAland) -- The recent social distancing guidelines have led to several elder people essentially living in isolation, which can ultimately take a toll on mental health.
Donna Donald, Human Science Specialist for Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, says monitoring mental health is vital right now, especially in elders.
"We're spending a lot of time alone or in smaller groups," Donald said. "Social isolation and loneliness are well-known risk factors for both physical and mental health issues. Especially in older adults."
Donald says if you can connect with elderly people in your life, you should.
"The opposite of isolation is connection," she said. "I know lots of people have been doing telephone and video chats, but another fun way is to connect through sharing stories. Stories connect us even when we can't be together."
Donald says conversing with elders about topics such as past experiences, old friends and family are beneficial.
"These are the kinds of stories that connect you with Your past and the people that have mattered along the way," Donald said. "They will help people who know you, get to know you better, feel closer to you and they can also share stories about challenging and tough times in their lives. They've had many challenging and tough times."
Anybody wishing to learn more information about how to connect with elders during these trying times, they can visit the extension website at www.extension.iastate.edu and search for "finding answers now".