(Council Bluffs) -- Connections Area Agency on Aging is offering a Dementia Friend class on Wednesday.
The one-hour session is a discussion where you will learn what dementia is, what it’s like to live with the disease, and some tips for communicating with people who have dementia.
Family caregiver community engagement specialist, Jan Schnack, joined the KMA Morning Show recently to discuss the virtual class.
“It's actually an online event,” Schnack said. “So, via Zoom, I think a lot of us have gotten used to doing the Zoom. This program is called the Dementia Friends, and it was developed by the Alzheimer's Society in the United Kingdom. And so it is a worldwide movement that has found its way all across, you know, our country, and here we have it in Iowa. So all six of the Area Agencies on Aging are promoting the Dementia Friends, information sessions.”
Schnack especially recommends caregivers of those with dementia to attend the event. She also says the session is meant to help people understand and be informed about dementia.
“The main thing that I would like for people to know is this isn't like a training session. It truly is. An information session, or just trying to help the awareness,” Schnack added. “You know, and by helping everyone in the community understand what dementia is and how it affects families. I mean, each of us can make a difference for people that are touched by dementia.”
Those looking to register for the event at 11:30 on Wednesday can call Jan Schnack at 1-800-432-9209, extension 8116.
For more information, visit ConnectionsAAA.org.
You can hear the full interview with Schnack below.