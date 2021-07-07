Connections Area Agency on Aging To Host Annual Golf Tournament

(Council Bluffs) -- The Connections Area Agency on Aging is gearing up to host their 21st Annual Golf Classic: A Salute to Local Heroes, in September.
This year, the tournament is taking place on Friday, September 10 at the Dodge Riverside Golf Club in Council Bluffs. IA. According to the event's flyer, this year's tournament is dedicated to health care professionals who have served throughout the pandemic.
Event Coordinator Terri Wilson said the tournament has always been well attended and that last year had between 14 to 20 teams participate. This year's tee time will begin in the late morning with a shotgun start.
"It's going to be an eleven o'clock tee time," Event coordinator Terri Wilson said. "It's always a great tournament, we usually have a good turn out for it."
Wilson said this year they have invited several local service departments including the fire department, police department, veterans, and public health professionals.
While The Annual Golf Classic has always strived to represent local heroes, in recent years, it has been in memory of Gary Frederiksen who is a former board member, Navy veteran, advocate for seniors and one of the agencies personal heroes, Wilson said.
"Gary passed away, I believe it's probably been five years ago, and he was a board member for the agency and a real proponent for seniors in our community, and worked hard in helping our cause here," Wilson said. "So we have dedicated the golf tournament in his memory."
Even though the tournament is still two months away, Wilson said signing up sooner rather than later could help people save some money. Business sponsorships also have a variety of options for the tournament.
"If you register a team before September 1st, it's only $300 and then after that date it goes up to $400." Wilson said.
"We also have four different levels of sponsorship," Wilson said. "You can be a hole sponsor for $150, and we are also asking for $50 gift cards from local businesses that we are going to use for hole prices or door prices."
According to the event's flyer, the other three levels of sponsorship business' can attain include $400, $750, and $1,000. All of which also include a $50 gift card from the business.
While golf is the main course for the event, Wilson said they are going to have plenty of food and in-tournament games that the players will get to participate in. Grab and go lunches will be available including hamburgers fresh off the grill, Wilson said. Also a newer addition is an online auction starting September 1st the agency will put on, Wilson said. More information will be available on the auction as the tournament gets closer.
The Connections Area Agency on Aging has been serving the Southwest Iowa community for decades and have greatly enjoyed putting on the tournament for the past 21 years believing in the tournament's impacts on their efforts, Wilson said.
"The Area Agency on Aging serves 20 counties in southwest Iowa, so what we do is provide a safe and health environment for seniors in our community to stay safe in their own home for as long as possible," Wilson said. "It's our annual fundraiser and it's a worthy cause to support the seniors in our community."
Wilson said a lot has gone into preparing for the tournament and looks forward to seeing everyone out on the course in the fall.
For those who want to seek more information about the tournament coming up in two months, Wilson said there are multiple ways to get in contact with her or register a team.
"You can register online at connectionsaaa.org," Wilson said. "Or if you have questions, you can reach me at 1-800-432-9209, and my extension is 8156."
Wilson said the www.connectionaaa.org website has all the information that someone or a business will need for info, registration, or sponsorship.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit The Connections Area Agency on Aging's programming during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.