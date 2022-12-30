(Shenandoah) -- Some could say it was a historic year for Shenandoah regarding the amount of business expansion the community has seen over the past year.
That's according to Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Vice President Gregg Connell, who joined KMA's "Morning Line" program to recap the past year's growth. Connell immediately pointed to Green Plains Shenandoah's biocampus expansion, including their new $50 million clean-sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Connell praises the development not only for the immediate jobs it will create but the future businesses that the facility will draw, particularly given Shenandoah's rural location.
"The number of co-location companies that will locate and use the dextrose associated with the clean sugar project, we're looking at potentially hundreds of jobs and tens of millions of dollars of valuations," said Connell. "So we're very excited and Green Plains has broken ground and started on that project."
Connell says they are already in talks with companies from around the country concerning participating in the biocampus. He adds tackling the multiple facets of filling out the expansion is one of SCIA's top priorities heading into 2023.
"We'd like to see two or three new companies associated with the biocampus over the next year," he said. "When we talk about all this employment, then obviously the thing that every community will talk about is housing opportunities."
Connell points to the Shenandoah Senior Villas as one opportunity of opening up additional housing in the community. However, he says other new developments will likely still be needed in the near future. Additionally, Connell is confident in Dr. Margaret Brady and her company MALOJA, LLC's abilities to renovate the former Johnson Brothers Mill building, which he says had developed into an "eye soar."
"She has some long term plans for the building," said Connell. "But I think the most immediate thing people are going to see is that building is going to not have the broken windows any longer, it's going to be much more aesthetically pleasing, and over time Margaret will make that work."
Additionally, Connell highlighted the over 150 employees hired for Pella Corporation's business expansion, Community First Credit Union's new facility at 603 South Fremont Street, which replaced an old skating rink.
However, Connell also complemented Southwest Iowa Fiber Technology Services for their efforts to provide fiber optic internet to all of Shenandoah, which he says is a game changer and has undoubtedly bolstered the community's ability to draw in businesses.
"When a company comes to your community, they don't ask if you have fiber optics, they assume you have fiber optics and if you don't, then it diminishes your chances greatly of landing those companies," said Connell. "We've also had a number of people move to the community because we do have the fiber optic connectivity. These people work out of their homes and the opportunity to have one gig service is incredible today, but it will mean a lot more into the future."
Connell has also been impressed with the progress on the Shenandoah Medical Center's Robert S. Holmes Canter Center expansion and the efforts on the renovations for the Midwest Mental Health facility on West Sheridan Avenue, which SCIA assisted with tax increment financing. You can hear the full interview with Connell below: