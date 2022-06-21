(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to shore up Shenandoah's housing stock continue on multiple fronts.
One of the latest efforts was unveiled last week. By unanimous vote, the Shenandoah City Council approved a proposal for a private housing demolition and rehabilitation program. Under the pilot program, city funding would support private attempts to eliminate or renovate dilapidated structures. Members of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's housing committee proposed the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says the program is designed to restore some of the city's dilapidated structures, and make them livable again.
"There's a lot of homes that don't need to be torn down," said Connell. "They may have gotten into a state of disrepair. But, with this program, and providing some financial incentives for people, you know, we think there are some people, and there already are some people--Margaret Brady is a good example of that--that are rehabbing homes, and putting them back on the market, and making available space."
Connell says the program is in addition to other approaches, such as the proposed senior housing complex planned for 1401 West Sheridan Avenue.
"The senior housing project in Shenandoah that could start sometime in the middle of July will have 40 units, 800 square feet per unit with two bedrooms," he said. "So, we think that will open up some housing in Shenandoah."
Connell says more housing is necessary in order to meet the anticipated demand for units associated with economic development efforts--such as Green Plains' planned $50 million expansion encompassing its new clean sugar technology facility.
"We need a lot of homes as a result of the future employment," said Connell. "Our housing committee is working hard to make sure that it becomes a reality."
Additionally, Connell confirms housing committee members met last Friday with a private developer for another possible housing project in the community. Further details were not disclosed.