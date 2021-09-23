(Shenandoah) -- After a year's absence, Shenfest is back in a big way this weekend.
Events marking Shenandoah's 150th birthday are part of this year's traditional celebration. And, who better to sum up the importance of the weekend--and the community reaching a major milestone--than one of its leading citizens. Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Connell tells KMA News having Shenfest return is sign of normalcy. Like other celebrations, last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.
"I watch the college football games, I watch everything," said Connell, "and, you know, you just realize you lost a whole year of major events. It's great to have it back, and I think it just accentuates that when you have the 150th anniversary on top of that."
Connell says the sesquicentennial offers an opportunity for residents to reflect on its history. He says the city should feel extra proud of what it's accomplished over the years.
"You, we are not a county seat, in the ruralest of rural America," he said. "We are not on an interstate, don't have any significant tourism, don't have casino. And, you know, towns with all of those handicaps usually have 300-to-400 people. We're a town of roughly 5,000 people, and a prosperous, vigorous town. That's the result of 150 years of good leadership, and people that believed in their communities."
Connell says one of the special aspects of Shenfest is the return of former residents from all over the nation and world to celebrate.
"Our location where our office is is right across the street from the hotel," said Connell. "There's always something special about Shenfest weekend. All the class reunions. I'm seeing these people that I haven't seen for 20-to-30 years. That always makes Shenfest a special event."
Among the more notable returnees this weekend is Chuck Offenburger. The famed former "Iowa Boy" columnist for the Des Moines Register presents a special program entitled "Revitalizing Shenandoah" Saturday morning at 10 at Shenandoah Public Library. And, it's a special homecoming for the Everly family, including Edan Everly. Son of the late Don Everly, Edan performs in concert Saturday evening at 7 at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Connell says the city's famous residents exemplify the community.
"You know, you think about the Everly Brothers, you think about Chuck Offenburger," he said. "Their formative years were in Shenandoah, and they will tell you that the success they had was as a result of living in this community. We're all very proud of them, and we're proud of the day-to-day people that work hard, that make this town great. We just have a lot to be thankful for."
A complete schedule of this weekend's Shenfest activities is available here: