(Shenandoah) -- What once was an eyesore is becoming a dream come true for Shenandoah.
That's according to Gregg Connell, executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, who updated construction of the Shenandoah Senior Villa Apartment Complex at Thursday night's SCIA annual meeting and ag banquet. Connell says the project began in January, 2021, when Andrew Danner of North Star Housing LLC contacted his office regarding the availability of land for a proposed senior housing complex. Connell says the property selected was the site of a former gas station at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue--considered an eyesore by city officials.
"As you well know, the intersection of Sheridan and Highway 59, there had been an abandoned gas station there for years," said Connell. "It was outside the city limits--the city could do nothing about it. It was in the county. And, believe me, with Roger (McQueen) and Dick Hunt as previous mayors, that property would have been taken care if it had been in city limits."
Connell credited mayors Dick Hunt and Roger McQueen and the Shenandoah City Council for helping the project clear some hurdles--including annexing the Fremont County property into city limits, and rezoning the land through an amendment to the City Code's highway business district provisions to include uses allowed in RM--residential district multiple family and RA--residential district apartments.
"Everything goes back to the city," he said. "Everyone of these projects is an urban renewal project, facilitated by our office, but they have to be approved by the mayor, and approved and voted on by the city council. So, every one of these urban renewal incentives that made these projects happen in Shenandoah are the result of the city taking the final action."
Other issues--most notably supply chain snags--delayed construction until this past spring. Connell credits Kester Construction Company officials with rapid construction progress since the project's foundation was poured in early April. Once completed, the 8,000 square-foot building would house 40 units for residents age 55 and up. Connell says the complex will help meet the city's housing demand.
"We've always talked about housing, and how difficult it is," said Connell. "Whenever you talk about companies coming into your community, the first thing they ask is, 'do you have enough housing?' Housing is a tough, tough subject. It's truly a Goldilocks business--the interest rates have to be right, the price has to be right, and the jobs have to be there.
"We have the jobs. The interest rates aren't working with us much at this time, but 40 of these senior units will open a number of units in Shenandoah," he added.
Connell says calls and applications are already coming into the SCIA office from prospective renters.
"We have well over 50 applications for the 40 units without any advertising at all," he said. "We assume there will be maybe 100, 150 actual applicants when it finally happens. Those applications cannot be made until 90 days before the actual units can be rented. So, we're probably talking October, maybe November as far as occupancy, and people being notified as to whether they are on the list."
Barring further supply delays and electrical installation issues, construction is expected to be complete in early winter.