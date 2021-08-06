(Red Oak) -- With the new school year right around the corner, Montgomery County Conservation are preparing their program offerings for 2021-22.
The conservation department has offered courses to anyone in the county for several years now. In an interview with KMA News, naturalist Cassandra Alfstad said the programs were started by her predecessor Deb Karwal who worked with the department for 24 years. Alfstad said she made sure the programs offered to students align with the Next Generation Science Standard. Thus different grade levels can expect different styles of learning.
"Preschool programs and early childhood are going to focus more on fine motor skills," Alfstad said. "So the kids are going to be observing the animals they know and love but they're going to be doing it in a different way, maybe they'll use tweezers to be representing a bird's beak or something like that."
For the upper grades, Alfstad says the department hopes to offer more opportunities for more free thinking with students guiding their own learning.
"As we get into the grade school, they get a little bit more fine tuned to where those kids are actually kind of fostering their own learning, and asking questions that they want to discover with those activities," Alfstad said. "As naturalists we try super hard to get kids to ask questions that we already kind of know in our head that we want those kids to ask so we can help them out through their own learning."
This year, Alftsad said she created 10 new courses for students. One of which could be offered to several different grade levels.
"For example Leaping Lecks, which is about prairie chickens and prairie chicken conservation, and it also touches on population dynamics," Alfstad said. "So that can be really good for little kids to see, or for those older students to see how seasons and resource availability affect those populations."
Alftsad added some of the new standards are quite picky so she made sure the new courses did fit into them. She said the importance of the programs is to help students see beyond the textbooks and gain hands-on, first hand experience with animal life, plant life, and several other offerings at the Anderson Conservation Area.
"When they make a field trip out here, we go walk through the prairie and they're like 'oh these are what you're talking about in the classroom, I'm seeing these plants and things like that,'" Alfstad said. "So I think that if we didn't have this program in the county, the kids would be missing out on a huge learning point."
The courses are available to any school district, senior center, homeschool groups, or organized groups within Montgomery County. Visits will begin being scheduled August 23rd to September 10th for the upcoming school year. More information on the programs can be found by contacting Alfstad or Montgomery County Conversation at 712-623-4735 or by email at mccnaturalist@montgomerycountyia.gov.