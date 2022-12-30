(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide.
Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts.
In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University professor Steven Bradbury, along with a group of other individuals, formed the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium, which works to conduct research and educate the masses on the importance of protecting the monarch butterfly, according to Bradbury.
“I think it’s fair to say with the group of people that came together in 2015 and all the partners who have joined since, that Iowa is sort of the leading state in demonstrating how to pull different groups from urban settings and rural settings to work together on a common goal of monarch conservation,” Bradbury said.
While monarch butterflies are important in their own right, ensuring that they remain a part of the global ecosystem is paramount for the survival of other species as well.
“The monarch is like a flagship species,” Bradbury said. “If we can conserve the monarch, we’re probably conserving a lot of other species, from gamebirds, to bees, bumblebees and songbirds. So, there are a number of different viewpoints, or goals and values that our members have. We’ve been working with the different groups to help bring folks together and to get habitats [for monarchs] in the landscape.”
With loads of research leading to new discoveries for the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium, the group feels that it’s now time to apply it to the real world.
Given Iowa’s abundance of pastureland, farm ground and natural resources, the state’s landscape figures to be a perfect testing ground for the group’s scientific findings.
“[We want to] take the science that me and others have pulled together and put it to use; to implement,” Bradbury said. “One of the big steps going forward for the consortium is to redouble our efforts to encourage folks to get [monarch habitats] into the landscape. [We want people] working through the consortium and documenting how many acres of habitat we’re getting into the landscape.”
Anyone can get involved in the conservation and protection of monarch butterflies by building simple habitats on their land, and the consortium encourages Iowans to reach out with any additional questions or information requests regarding the construction of habitats.
For more information, visit monarch.ent.iastate.edu.
Hear the full interview with Bradbury below.