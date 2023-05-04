(Shenandoah) -- Construction of a large expansion at the Shenandoah Green Plains facility is on track to be finished by the end of this year.
During a quarterly earnings report call Thursday, Green Plains CEO Todd Becker updated shareholders on construction progress for the $50 million expansion which adds Clean Sugar Technology to produce dextrose and fructose at the plant. Becker says construction recently went vertical after months of work on the ground.
"We are building a first-of-its-kind Clean Sugar facility sized initially to produce 200-300 million pounds with options to expand that to 500 million pounds in a quick manner," said Becker. "By diverting a portion of the corn grind, we can separate the starch and convert it to dextrose, while sending the remaining protein, fibers and oils back into fermentation to produce other high-value products."
In addition to adding 12 new jobs at the facility, Becker says the addition of CST to Shenandoah means other companies may want to co-locate to be near the production hub.
"While certain volume buyers will want to validate the product once this facility starts up, we are confident in our ability to meet and even exceed our customer expectations because of the success we've had producing these innovative ingredients at our Innovation Center in York (Nebraska)," said Becker. "We've had many discussions with potential customers who have trialed our products, which meets or exceeds other wet-milling dextrose performance products on the market today."
Becker says the expansion is currently slated to be finished in late 2023, barring supply chain disruptions.
"The gating item has been electrical gear and continues to be so," said Becker. "We are trying every which way we can to accelerate, as our construction will outpace the gear delivery. Mechanical completion is tracking for year-end and (motor control center) gear will determine when we turn it on."
Once complete, Becker says the plan is to begin producing dextrose in early 2024. Initially, he says the company will have to clear some regulatory hurdles before being able to sell large quantities to food production companies.
"It will take three-to-six months after startup to get food safety certified, so our initial customers will be industrial," said Becker. "We are seeking and in discussions on early offtake agreements as we speak. Remember, we are already food safety certified in York, so getting Shenandoah there will just be a process and time as it will be the most modern and efficient facility in the world producing this product."
The Clean Sugar expansion is the latest addition to Shenandoah's Green Plains campus, which was initially constructed in 2007 to produce ethanol. In addition to ethanol production and cattle feed, the facility produces high-protein products for use in fish and other animal feed.