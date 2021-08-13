(Sidney) -- Students in the Sidney School District are getting a longer summer vacation.
In a message on the district's website late Thursday, Sidney school officials announced that the start of the 2021-22 school year has been delayed until August 30th for all elementary and junior-senior high school students. Preschool students face a longer delay--3-year-olds will start classes September 9th, and 4-year-olds September 10th. School officials made their decision after receiving an update on construction projects from contractors Thursday morning. While saying the district did everything it could to start the school year on time, the message indicates officials don't feel students and staff can be safely brought into the buildings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood attributed the school year's delay to issues with shipments of adequate construction supplies due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
"As you can imagine, with everything COVID," said Hood, "we're having some difficulties in getting things like ceiling tiles and storefronts for our doors--those kind of things that we have had backordered for months, and months, and months. It's all kind of coming to ahead right here as the start of school is upon. But for Sidney, that's been the biggest deal."
Hood says the delay comes despite a hectic summer of construction work on projects associated with a $10 million bond issue approved by the district's voters in November, 2019, including a new CTE addition and gymatorium at the junior-senior high school, and numerous improvements at Sidney Elementary School.
"Basically, we brought all new electrical (infrastructure) in," he said, "all new HVAC. We added on preschool office areas, took some of our other rooms and reconfigured things to make them better as far as the flow of the building. The kindergarten rooms now have restrooms--that kind of thing. So, that's been hectic."
Hood is also superintendent of the East Mills and South Page School Districts. Like other KMAland districts, Hood says all three of his districts are dealing with the continuing uncertainty surrounding COVID--including the rise in Delta variant cases.
"As all of you know, we have a proclamation from the governor about the masks, and those kinds of things," said Hood. "We hope that we can start the school year as normal as possible. But, as we've learned over the past 18 months, sometimes we have to pivot on things."
Classes on August 30th will start at 8:15 a.m. for junior-senior high school students and 8:30 for elementary students. In addition, junior high athletics begin August 23rd. No "Back to School" night is scheduled due to the construction delay. An open house will be held at a later date.