(Shenandoah) -- Construction is underway on a new $11 million cancer center at Shenandoah Medical Center.
Hospital officials say construction officially started earlier this month on the all-encompassing facility for cancer treatment and patient care in southwest Iowa. The 8,200 square foot facility will be connected to SMC's current medical office building. In a February interview with KMA News, SMC CEO Matt Sells says the hospital has a history of providing cancer care for the region.
"We've just had so many various people reach out and say, 'my loved one had cancer, or I had cancer personally, and obtained treatment at your facility, and we just want to help,'" Sells said. "The examples that we continue to hear from our patients in that regard, really just kind of solidifies the need for the facility itself."
USDA Rural Development is providing a large portion of the funding for construction costs related to the project. Private donations, grants and other events have also raised around $1.4 million. Sells says the equipment would put SMC up to par with some of the top institutions in the Council Bluffs and Lincoln metro areas.
"The equipment that we're putting in, the Varian TrueBeam equipment, is absolutely state of the art, and it is the latest and greatest in technology with respect to radiation therapy," Sells said. "The unit that we'll have here is going to be very similar to what you would see in places like the Buffet Cancer Center and other very large institutions."
Construction is expected to last through late 2023. Anyone interested in contributing to the project, or with any questions, can contact SMC Foundation Director Ryan Spiegel at (712) 246-7074 or by visting smchospital.com/foundation.