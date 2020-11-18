(Glenwood) -- A Schaller man was hospitalized after being struck by a semi in Mills County early Tuesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred in a construction zone on northbound Interstate 29 near the Glenwood exit. Authorities say a construction worker--70-year-old Wayne Hansen of Schaller--was attempting to cross a single lane of travel walking west when he was struck by a 2014 Peterbilt semi driven by 60-year-old William McBee of Dunlap, Tennessee.
Hansen was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Nebraska Medicine. The Mills County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.