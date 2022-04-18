(Des Moines) -- As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session winds down, some retiring lawmakers are saying goodbye to the Statehouse.
Among them is State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who recently gave his farewell address in the Iowa House. The Mount Ayr Republican steps down at the end of the session after more than a quarter century in the legislature. Sharing memories of his years in state government, Dolecheck reflected on a trick played on him as an incoming legislator in 1997.
"I was a rookie legislator in my first year when an elderly legislator by the name of Phil Tyrrell informed me that I had a constituent visit the chamber while I was in a committee meeting, and that Mr. Bear asked that I please give him a call," said Dolecheck. "Being one who wanted to answer all my constituents' calls, I dialed the number, and tried my best to conceal my embarrassment when in response, I got 'this is the Blank Park Zoo. How may we help you?' I said, sorry, wrong number."
While saying today's society wants instant gratification, Dolecheck adds lawmakers soon learn that the wheels of government move at a slow pace, and it takes time to build consensus and gain support for legislation. He cited a bill connected to a Decatur County situation as an example.
"I introduced legislation on behalf of one of my constituents from Decatur County who had lost a classmate of his while attempting to return home from a kegger," he said. "No one seemed to know, or at least admit, who supplied the keg. After five years of working and building consensus, that young man now in college was able to attend a bill signing ceremony for our keg registration law that exits today."
Dolecheck also reflected on his efforts to enact legislation impacting Iowa's education system, such as the bill implementing the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE levy. Approved in 2008, the one-cent local option provides local school districts with funding for school infrastructure needs or school district property tax relief. He also named other school-related measures passed during his tenure.
"A few of the things we've done include class size reduction, noncategorical appropriations, transportation funding, property tax replacement funding, shared operational positions, independent accreditation for our private schools, as well as loan repayments for doctors, P.A.s, and hopefully teachers," said Dolecheck.
In closing, an emotional Dolecheck thanked his family for supporting his endeavors in his 26 years at the Statehouse. He also thanked his clerks, the legislature's staff, and fellow lawmakers past and present.
State Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann is among those saluting Dolecheck he retires from polititics. Kaufmann served in the legislature for a decade with Dolecheck.
"Cecil's one of the few people that can look you in the eye, and say 'he was a statesman,'" said Kaufmann. "Cecil is not a very good politician--he's an excellent legislator. I've always told Cecil, I've said this many, many times, 'you've got to learn to brag on yourself.' And, it's just not in him. He's the consummate southern Iowa gentleman."
Kaufmann says Republicans, Democrats and Independents reelected Dolecheck by wide margins over the years.
"He truly was one of the best legislators in the last two decades," he said. "More importantly than that, his credibility and integrity, there is no one on either side of the aisle that questions it."
Kaufmann adds two fine candidates are running for the Iowa 17th House District's GOP nomination in the June primary. Paul Dykstra of Kellerton and Devon Wood of New Market are running to fill Dolecheck's vacant seat. No candidates are running for the Democratic nomination. You can hear Cecil Dolecheck's entire retirement speech here: