(Red Oak) — One Montgomery County Supervisor’s district will have a contested Republican primary race in June.
Incumbent Mark L. Peterson and challenger George Bruce both returned nomination papers for the Republican primary in Supervisor District 4. That race is the only contested primary that will appear on the June 7th ballot in Montgomery County. Incumbent Recorder Carleen Burning, Treasurer Jackie Joy Porter, Attorney Drew B. Swanson and Supervisors Charla A. Schmid and Michael Olson have all registered and are running unopposed for the Republican nomination.
No Democratic candidates returned nomination papers in the county.