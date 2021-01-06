(Des Moines) -- COVID-19 is expected to have a continuing impact on business in the 2021 Iowa General Assembly.
As the new legislative session begins Monday, legislators face the challenge of working under safety precautions due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Legislators were forced to suspend the 2020 session last March following the virus' first outbreak. After activities resumed in June, last year's session finally wrapped up in July. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck is southwest Iowa's most experienced legislator. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Dolecheck says COVID-19 remains a moving target in terms of Statehouse safety.
"We're still trying to put the final touches on how we're going to have the session," said Dolecheck. "I know it will be different. I'm not sure the committee meetings will be open to the public, because of constraints of room and social distancing. It will be different."
The Mount Ayr Republican hopes safety measures won't have too much of an impact on the legislative process.
"There will be no clerks on the House floor," he said. "They will either have to be in other areas of the capitol, or across the street in the Babcock Room, or some place like that, so that we can maintain social distancing--those type of things. I think a lot of the conferences and those type of things that we normally have maybe set up in a room where you have a ZOOM meeting, or they'll have ZOOMs set up for people who want to testify in front of the committees. We'll have a screen where they'll go to a separate room somewhere off site, where they will meet, and they will ZOOM."
Despite the virus' impact on Iowa's economy, Dolecheck says the state enters the new session in good shape financially. The latest Revenue Estimating Conference report placed state revenues at $430 million.
"According to the Republicans, and how we normally set budgets--spending no more than we take it," said Dolecheck, "I think the 99% spending limitation would give us more than that. I think we're looking at some sizable new money that we can do some supplemental state aid (for K-12 schools), and expand our priorities a little bit. It will be a challenging year, but I think it will move along fairly well."
Tax relief is on the agenda of many lawmakers entering the 2021 session. We'll hear more on that in a future news story. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.