(Des Moines) -- Though growing season is well underway in KMAland, there's growing concerns about the continuing drought's impact on the region's crops.
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the state's crops took a step back this week because of dry conditions. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Naig says 99% of the state is now experiencing some level of drought--as opposed to 38% at this time last year.
"The most recent drought monitor coming out yesterday (Thursday) unfortunately has an area of D-3 drought expanding into Mills and Pottawattamie counties," said Naig. "Just generally, we saw degrading conditions--except for a very small bullseye area of Dickinson County where they have actually come out of drought. That's really the only bright spot on the map."
In fact, Naig says the drought is as bad in southwest Iowa as it is elsewhere in the state.
"I think that persistent drought along the western edge of Iowa--so now you're talking about Woodbury County down again into Mills and Fremont (counties) right along the border--now does really represent the driest spot," he said. "Second to that would be southeast Iowa, again an expansion of D-3. Then, there's pockets up in northeast (Iowa). I was up in Fayette County for a tractorcade about a week ago, and I have to tell you I saw some pretty difficult corn there, some tough looking corn."
Naig questions whether any of the state's corn crops will reach the "knee high by the 4th of July" level. He adds that the lack of an active rain-producing weather system will impact the state's crops if the present dryness continues.
"I heard an analyst comment on the fact that we rarely lose a crop in May and June," said Naig. "That's true, right. We're rarely in a situation where it's that difficult. But, I have to tell you that as we flip the calendar into July, if these dry conditions persist, we're going to have some issues."
Naig adds Iowa's neighboring states are experiencing more severe drought conditions. You can hear the full interview with Mike Naig here: