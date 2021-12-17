(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah youth will have a chance to get in the Christmas spirit Saturday morning.
In partnership with the Shenandoah Community School District, the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association will host a Cookies and Cocoa event Saturday morning at the Shenandoah K-8th School commons from 10-11:30 a.m. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner joined the KMA "Morning Show" this week to discuss the event. Warner says the event started as an opportunity for children to decorate Christmas cookies but has evolved over the years.
"It's kind of evolved into a little more than that," Warner said. "They're not just going to decorate cookies at the K-8th commons here in Shenandoah, but there's going to be about seven different stations. Mrs. Claus will play a big role in that, she'll have a station where she'll be reading stories and of course there will be a cocoa station where they can eat their cookies and have some cocoa."
Other stations at the event will include a selfie station, a computer for students to write letters to Santa Claus, and plenty of crafts.
Warner says parents are more than welcome to join their children at the event.
"We do encourage and parents can come with their kids and enjoy the day and help out," Warner said. "If there are some who are interested in shopping while their kids are at this event, that's fine too."
However, Warner says this event is also a chance for the parents to escape the often giant cookie decorating mess.
"The school is not afraid of the mess, they have the staff to handle that," Warner said. "So if you're a parent that doesn't want to deal with all the mess of the cookies and the decorating and all that, this is a good event for you."
Warner says Fareway will provide the decorating items, while Shenandoah Medical Center provides the cookies.
With the event concluding before noon, Warner says parents can double the Christmas spirit on Saturday for the children by visiting Santa Claus at the Everly Brothers House from 2-to-4 p.m.
For more information on the Christmas and Cocoa event on Saturday, contact the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association at 712-246-3455.