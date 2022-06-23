(Corning) -- Rising costs are forcing Southwest Valley school officials to delay a facility renovation project.
Earlier this week, the Corning School Board rejected a bid to install a new boiler and heating-air conditioning system at the Southwest Valley Activities Center. Chris Fenster is superintendent of the Corning and Villisca School Districts. Fenster tells KMA News exorbitant labor costs forced the bid's rejection.
"When we opened the bids and got one bid," said Fenster, "and it was for $675,000 for the bid, and that was, like, 254% above what we had hoped for, my recommendation to the board was to reject the bids. They accepted that, and voted to reject the bids. We're just going to open it up again in November."
Fenster says the board balked at paying up to $275,000 in labor costs.
"I know the market's volatile right now," he said, "and it's hard to get labor in there, and some of the parts to get in there, but it was way too high for us. I couldn't take it to the taxpayers and say, 'we're going to pay $675,000 out of our ESSER funds, and we'll have to use some SAVE funds, just for the labor part of installing that project.'"
Though the board approved a separate bid for the boiler and HVAC parts, Fenster says school officials will place those materials in storage.
"We're going to store those on campus when they come in," he said "We'll just have to wait until we get a more reasonable bid for the labor part of it."
Fenster says the existing boiler is still working in the more-than-three-decades-old facility, and the actual installation can wait until the summer of 2023.