(Corning) -- Plans for renovations to the Corning School District's facilities are in the formative stage.
Recently, a committee of five local residents and one board member were named to a district facilities improvement committee charged with a hammering out a plan for proposed improvements. Chris Fenster is the superintendent of the Southwest Valley schools. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says upgrades to the district's decades-old elementary building top the wish list of improvements.
"So, they want to tear the pods down, basically," said Fenster, "and make it so it would be rectangular elementary school, but more state of the art. There's some things we can do with the ADA, make it compliant--just some things that can be improved."
Constructed in 1959, Fenster says the elementary facility is in need of modernization.
"We've had a lot of issues with making sure the restrooms are ADA compliant," he said. "It was built in a '70's kind of fashion, where you can see into the classrooms with the windows, and all different things. We want to get to it where it's more of a 21st-century kind of thing. Right now, the classrooms are separated by curtains--we want them separated by walls. It's not wants, necessarily, it's more needs--just bringing it up to code, and like most school districts are today.
Fenster says another possible project is a relocation of the district's bus barn.
"We want to move our bus barn out of the flood area," said Fenster, "and move it to a different location--a bigger area where we can have the buses spread out a little bit. An area where Dean McMann, our mechanic, can come in there and work on the buses a little bit. Right now, he's still in the same garage, and you can't pull the buses in all the way. It's hard for him to work on thsoe buses. So, we want to make sure that's in there, too."
Fenster says the committee plans to meet with architects this month to begin the planning process, and review finances, as well. Fenster says the committee expects to finalize a plan in September, with a possible bond issue vote in March. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster here: