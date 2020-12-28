(Corning) — The City of Corning has declared a 24-hour snow emergency beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m.
During the emergency, no parking will be allowed on marked snow route streets during the first 12 hours of the emergency. Except for the business district, parking during the first 12 hours on all other streets will be on the south and west sides only.
For the remaining 12 hours, parking will be allowed on the north and east side of the street if not prohibited by signs. All no parking signs and direction of travel parking will be enforced.