(Corning)-- Dr. Maria Fuller of Fuller Family Dentistry in Corning was recently elected to serve on the Delta Dental of Iowa boards for the company and its foundation.
Dr. Fuller joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday (9-14) to discuss the opportunity.
"They had approached me about possibly serving on the board, and I thought a little bit about that," Fuller said. "Sometimes providers and insurance companies don't always see eye-to-eye but, I thought what a great way to learn about the insurance side of dentistry, so I was more than thrilled to be able to do that. Serving in a rural community, I thought I could bring diversity into the group to be able to represent the rural patients and rural dentists of Iowa."
Fuller says she's excited to bring her ideas to the regional and national levels.
"I've been heavily involved especially, with the Iowa Dental Association as well, along with the American Dental Association. It's just a great group to be a part of organized dentistry. To make sure that our patients are represented, and our dentists are represented not only at the state level but the national level so they can have a voice for our patients and our dentists."
Fuller joined two other Iowa dentists in being elected. Dr. Donna Grant from Norwalk and Dr. J. Michael Metts from Pleasant Hill are the other electees. You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Fuller below.