(Corning) -- Corning school officials plan to address issues with the district's facilities in the near future.
Officials with Estes Construction presented a needs assessment and facility planning options at a recent Corning School Board workshop. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says the assessment was based on a survey of the district's building conditions taken last summer. Among other things, Fenster says the assessment identified the need for ADA upgrades at the district's buildings.
"There's just some things we need to work on," said Fenster, "some ADA stuff that we need to get going with. What I'm looking for now is kind of going through that stuff with the board. Once we have some idea of what we want to do, and kind of prioritize it, I want to bring it to the community, so that we can have input with what we want to as we move forward with Corning schools and Southwest Valley."
One immediate priority is the installation of a new boiler and HVAC system at the Corning Activity Center. Fenster says the new equipment would follow other repairs made to the 32-year-old facility in recent years.
"That boiler system has run its course," said Fenster. "We're going to put in more energy efficient boilers in there. There will actually be two smaller ones than what the one is right now. When I first got here, the southwest part of the building was kind of sinking. So, we put what they call helical piers in it. That stabilized it. Then, the board authorized four air conditioning units. There's a music rooms in there, there's a band room in there, a wrestling room. We're trying to get air conditioning and adequate heat in there, and the lobby area. That's one of the big things."
Eventually, Fenster says the district must address issues at Corning Elementary School, which is about six decades old.
"The elementary building's just an older facility, built in the 1960's," said Fenster. "It's run its course. It was built kind of with two pods. That was kind of a flashy thing going at that time. That one's going to be a little more trickier. I want to be able to go out to the community, and talk about the needs of that, because there's lots of things that need to be updated in that building."
Once priorities are set, Fenster expects the board to examine funding sources for projects, including physical plant and equipment levy and Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE dollars. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster here: