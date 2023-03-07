(Corning) -- Voters in the Corning School District gave their blessing to proposed building improvements Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Adams County Auditors Office show Public Measure AH--the $19.2 million bond issue passing with 73.83% of the vote--378 yes to 134 no. Public Measure AI-which entailed an increase in the district's debt service levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to pay off the bond issue--passed with a little more than 70% of the vote, 363-to-149. Passage of the bond issue clears the way for renovations at Corning Elementary School, including east classroom additions, a safe room upgrade, a new gymnasium, renovations to the building's central portion, and a west pod renovation to create a new early childhood education center. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says it's the first planned renovations at the elementary building in more than a half-century.
"It's an outdated building built in 1968," said Fenster. "So, it's about 55 years old, or so. A lot of things go back to ADA compliancy. Some of our restrooms aren't ADA compliant--not some but all of our restrooms aren't ADA compliant."
Also included is renovation of the district's baseball/softball complex, new concession stands, restrooms and fencing at the football field, and the addition of a bus barn next to the football field. Both the bond issue and levy questioned required 60% supermajorities in order to pass.