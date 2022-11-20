(Red Oak) -- A Corning man faces a pair of charges following his arrest in Montgomery County Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Joshua James Mullen was arrested around 4:05 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 3rd offense -- a Class D felony -- and interference with official acts -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Mullen's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop on 100th Street and O Avenue.
Mullen was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and later released after posting $5,000 bond. The Red Oak Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.