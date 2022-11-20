Joshua James Mullen
Joshua James Mullen

(Red Oak) -- A Corning man faces a pair of charges following his arrest in Montgomery County Sunday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Joshua James Mullen was arrested around 4:05 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 3rd offense -- a Class D felony -- and interference with official acts -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Mullen's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop on 100th Street and O Avenue.

Mullen was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and later released after posting $5,000 bond. The Red Oak Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.