(Corning) -- A Corning man was arrested on an Adams County warrant Friday night.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Terry Gordon Weeks of Corning was arrested arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense -- a Class D felony -- and unlawful possession of prescription drugs -- a serious misdemeanor.
Upon investigation, a warrant was executed at his residence and Weeks received additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of felon in possession of an offensive weapon -- all Class D felonies.
Weeks was transported to the Adams County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bond.