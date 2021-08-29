(Bedford) — A Corning man is in custody after turning himself in on a Taylor County warrant.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Martin Grace turned himself into authorities Saturday on an outstanding Taylor County warrant. The warrant charges Grace with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine — a Class C felony.
The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics distribution in the area. Grace is being held on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.