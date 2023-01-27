Jeff Mendenhall
Jeff Mendenhall

(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jeff Mendenhall was arrested for driving while revoked and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Authorities say Mendenhall's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and Filbert Avenue.

Mendenhall was taken to the Adams County Jail and later released after posting $1,300 bond.

