(Creston) -- A Corning man faces multiple charges in Creston following his weekend arrest.
The Creston Police Department says 21-year-old Trey Allen Heuton was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. for reckless use of a firearm, 2nd degree criminal mischief, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Heuton was arrested at the Creston-Union County Law Enforcement Center.
Heuton was taken to the Union County Jail and later released on $19,000 cash or surety bond.