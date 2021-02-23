(Council Bluffs) – An Adams County man convicted of federal child porn charges faces more than five years in prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal was 54-year-old Lonnie Ray Schafroth of Corning was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 65 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for receiving child pornography.
Schafroth was arrested in connection with an investigation which began when Microsoft provided law enforcement a cyber-tip that resulted in a search warrant served on his residence in Corning. The search resulted in the seizure of a computer containing more than 3,000 images of child porn, many of which depicted children under the age of 12.Schafroth had obtained the images from searches conducted on the Internet between July of 2017 and June, 2019.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.